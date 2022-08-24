Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 890 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

