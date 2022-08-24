Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Trading Up 2.6%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.55. 28,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 18,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

