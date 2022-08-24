MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.14

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $12.18. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 48,629 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth $1,767,000.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

