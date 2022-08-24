Mute (MUTE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.05 Million

Mute (MUTE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mute has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mute has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $141,408.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mute coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Mute Coin Profile

MUTE is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 31,188,935 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

