Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading Down 0.4%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €2.46 ($2.51) and last traded at €2.55 ($2.60). Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.56 ($2.61).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is €2.84 and its 200-day moving average is €3.38.

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

