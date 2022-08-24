MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Down 0.6%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 325 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 325 ($3.93). 2,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($3.95).

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.09 million and a PE ratio of 1,090.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 2.71%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

