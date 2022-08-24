Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.39 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Moss Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $234,621.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00016936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

Moss Carbon Credit is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

