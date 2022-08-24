MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 37,831 shares.The stock last traded at $4.72 and had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

