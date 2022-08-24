Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.73

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$112.73 and traded as high as C$114.47. Morguard shares last traded at C$114.47, with a volume of 216 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morguard from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Morguard from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Morguard alerts:

Morguard Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$123.01.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$20.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$282.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 13.3599996 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.