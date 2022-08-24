Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Trading Down 4.7%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNARF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.