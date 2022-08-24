Morgan Stanley Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $200.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.10.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.50. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $215.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Read More
