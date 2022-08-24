Morgan Stanley Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $200.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.50. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $215.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

