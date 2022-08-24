MoonEdge (MOONED) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. MoonEdge has a market capitalization of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
MoonEdge Profile
MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MoonEdge Coin Trading
