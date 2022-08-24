MONK Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. MONK has a market cap of $442,300.62 and approximately $4,140.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

