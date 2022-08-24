MONK (MONK) Market Capitalization Reaches $472,986.14

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $472,986.14 and $2,114.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000150 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

