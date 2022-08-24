Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $369.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.