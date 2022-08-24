Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Atlantic Securities downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax stock opened at $204.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.50. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

