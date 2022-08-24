Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $37,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

