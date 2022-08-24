Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

