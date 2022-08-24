Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 56,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 70,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.20. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.