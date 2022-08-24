Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

