Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Major Shareholder Stanley Morgan Acquires 8,598 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MOND traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,024. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

