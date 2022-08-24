Mogul Productions 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Mogul Productions has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Mogul Productions has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00764529 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016343 BTC.
About Mogul Productions
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Mogul Productions Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mogul Productions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mogul Productions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.