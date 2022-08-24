MMOCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $57,191.84 and $2.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 142.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

