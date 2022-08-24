Minds Price Tops $0.27 (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Minds coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. Minds has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $12,213.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minds has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Minds Profile

MINDS is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

