Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman Sells 1,000 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.52. 4,723,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,542. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 177,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,714,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,277,000 after purchasing an additional 858,986 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Microchip Technology by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 69,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

