Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt Sells 2,379 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $68.52. 4,723,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

