MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $184,166.43

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $184,166.43 and approximately $49.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

