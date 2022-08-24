Michael Kirton Sells 4,398,750 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $71,303,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AerSale Stock Performance

ASLE stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 499,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,825. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 2,564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.