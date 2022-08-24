M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGPUF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

M&G Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

