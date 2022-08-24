M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

M&F Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFBP opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.