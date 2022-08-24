M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
M&F Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MFBP opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $14.60.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
