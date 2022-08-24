MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 164,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of MetLife by 28.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after purchasing an additional 96,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

