MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 1094878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.16.

MetalNRG Company Profile

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

