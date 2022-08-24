Mesefa 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $4,737.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00771928 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016580 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
