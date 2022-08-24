Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $72.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,068. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

