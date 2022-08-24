Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $505,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $613,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $510,135,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $261,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $229,251,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $178,087,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. 176,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,676. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.