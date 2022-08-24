Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 11,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

