Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,711. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $32.59.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,270 shares of company stock worth $1,552,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

