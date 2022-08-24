Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after buying an additional 116,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,652 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $84,631.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at $685,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $752,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.12, a P/E/G ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

