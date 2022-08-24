Mercor Finance Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Mercor Finance has a total market cap of $130,663.80 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercor Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mercor Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00777677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mercor Finance Profile
Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.
Mercor Finance Coin Trading
