Melalie (MEL) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melalie has a total market cap of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00128855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00076644 BTC.

Melalie (CRYPTO:MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

