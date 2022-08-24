Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. 202,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.