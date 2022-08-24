Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.53-5.65 EPS.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 448,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,053. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $54,471,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,117,000 after buying an additional 404,137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Medtronic by 229.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after buying an additional 241,991 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $20,953,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after buying an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

