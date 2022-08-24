MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.69. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 420 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a market cap of $539.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $85,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,711.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,130 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 48.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.