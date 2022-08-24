Maxcoin Hits One Day Volume of $32.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $104,484.14 and approximately $32.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.70 or 0.99954612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00223863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00133770 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00234713 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00055704 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00056353 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

