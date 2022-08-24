Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.
MIGI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,729. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $52.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.29.
Several research firms have issued reports on MIGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
