Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,746 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $88.61. 110,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

