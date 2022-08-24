Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,000. CME Group comprises 4.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day moving average of $217.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

