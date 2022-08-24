Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Invests $10.72 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,071,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $537.71. 26,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.21 and its 200-day moving average is $505.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

