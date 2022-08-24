Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.54

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and traded as high as $101.59. Marubeni shares last traded at $101.46, with a volume of 6,764 shares changing hands.

Marubeni Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.87.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $9.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

