Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.47-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $146.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.80.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

